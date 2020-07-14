DU Admissions 2020: Improved CBSE class 12 results likely to push cutoffs higher

With almost double the number of students scoring above 95 percent in the CBSE Board results in this year, the Delhi University cutoffs are also likely to be high this year.

A major chunk of students who apply to the Delhi University is CBSE students.

Shobha Bagai, dean (admissions), said the registration process was already underway till July 18.

"The next step for students will be to update marks. There is an increase in students scoring above 95 per cent and 90 per cent marks, and we will see which streams they are from and how that will impact the cutoffs," Bagai said.

"Once we get the data on the portal, only then analysis can happen. We have been waiting for the revised academic calendar from the UGC," she said. "For us, it will make a difference, especially for science courses since NEET and JEE exams are scheduled in September." Many of the NEET and JEE aspirants also apply to the DU. In few days, the admission committee will sit down and make a decision, Bagai said.

Former Academic Council member Pankaj Garg said the cutoffs in the first list would be high, but even the cutoffs in the fifth and sixth lists would be higher than last year by two-three percentage points.

For instance, if the cutoff was 88 per cent in a subject last year, it will be 90 or 91 per cent this year, he said.