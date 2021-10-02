DU Admission 2021: Second cut off by 9th October; click here for full schedule and direct links of college websites to check cut-off scores

Delhi University will release its second cut-off by October 9 for UG courses. The lists would be released on individual college websites as well as on the official site of Delhi University.
DU on Friday announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions with prominent colleges like Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hindu College pegging the cut-offs at 100 per cent for various courses.
Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.
Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).
Declaration of 1st Cut-Off by Colleges
1st October, 2021 (Friday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 1st Cut-Off
10:00 am 04thOct (Monday) - 11:59pm 06thOct (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 1st Cut-Off
Till 5:00pm 07th Oct (Thursday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 1st Cut-Off
5:00pm 08th Oct (Friday)
Declaration of 2ndCut-Off by Colleges
09th October 2021 (Saturday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 2nd Cut-Off
10:00 am 11thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 13th Oct (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 2ndCut-Off
Till 5:00pm 14th Oct (Thursday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 2ndCut-Off
5:00pm 15thOct (Friday)
Declaration of 3rdCut-Off by Colleges
16th October 2021 (Saturday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 3rd Cut-Off
10:00 am 18thOct (Monday) - 11:59 pm 21st Oct (Thursday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 3rdCut-Off
Till 5:00pm 22nd Oct (Friday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 3rdCut-Off
5:00pm 23rd Oct (Saturday)
Declaration of Special Cutoff* by Colleges
25th Oct (Monday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against Special Cut-Off
10:00 am 26th Oct (Tuesday) - 11:59pm 27th Oct (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against Special Cut-Off
5:00 pm 28th Oct (Thursday)
Last day of payment by candidates against Special Cut-Off
5:00 pm 29th Oct (Friday)
Declaration of 4th Cut-Off* by Colleges
30th October (Saturday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 4thCut-Off
10:00 am 1st Nov (Monday) - 11:59pm 2nd Nov (Tuesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 4thCut-Off
5:00 pm 5th Nov (Friday)
Last day of payment by candidates against 4thCut-Off
5:00 pm 6th Nov (Saturday)
Declaration of 5th Cutoffs*
8th Nov (Monday)
Candidates to apply for Admission against 5thCut-Off
10:00 am 9th Nov (Tuesday) – 11:59 pm 10th Nov (Wednesday)
Colleges to complete approvals for Admission against 5thCut-Off
11:59 pm 11thNov (Thursday)
Last date Payment of fee against 5th Cutoff
5:00 pm 12th Nov (Friday)
Declaration of cutoffs against Special Drive* on Vacant Seats wherever available
13th Nov (Saturday)
Candidates to Apply Against Special Drive
14th -15th Nov (Sunday-Monday)
Last date for Payment of fee against Special Drive
16th Nov (Tuesday)
These cutoffs will be declared only if there are vacant seats available. In case vacant seats are left further Merit Lists may be announced by the University of Delhi
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Aditi Mahavidyalaya
Ahilya Bai College of Nursing
Ayurvedic & Unani Tibia College
https://www.nhp.gov.in/hospital/ayurvedic-and-unani-tibbia-college-and-hospital-central-delhi
Amar Jyoti Institute of Physiotherapy
Aryabhatta College (Formally Ram Lal Anand College-Evg.)
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Bhagini Nivedita College
Bharati College
1Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya
College of Art
http://colart.delhigovt.nic.in/wps/wcm/connect/Lib_Collegeofart/collegeofarts/home
College of Nursing at Army Hospital (R&R)
College of Vocational Studies
Daulat Ram College
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
Delhi College of Arts & Commerce
Delhi Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research
Deshbandhu College(Morning)
Durga Bai Deshmukh College of Special Edu.(VI)
Dyal Singh College
Dyal Singh College (Evening)
Florence Nightingale College of Nursing
Indraprastha College for Women
Institute of Home Economics
Gargi College
Janki Devi Memorial College
Jesus & Mary College
Hans Raj College
Hindu College
Holy Family College of Nursing
Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences
Kalindi College for Women
Kamla Nehru College for Women
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
Kirori Mal College
Lady Hardinge Medical College
Lady Irwin College
Lady Shri Ram College for Women
Lakshmi Bai College for Women
Nehru Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital
Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology
Maharaja Agarsen College
Maharshi Valmiki College of Education
Maitreyi College for Women
Mata Sundri College for Women
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences
Maulana Azad Medical College
Miranda House
Moti Lal Nehru College
Moti Lal Nehru College (Evening)
P.G.D.A.V. College
P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening)
Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Physically Handicapped
Rajdhani College
Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing
Ram Lal Anand College
Ramanujan College
Ramjas College
Satyawati College
Satyawati College (Evening)
63School of Open Learning ( Erstwhile School of Correspondence & Continuing Education)
School of Rehabilitation Sciences
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College
Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening)
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women
Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies
Shivaji College
Shri Ram College of Commerce
Shyam Lal College
Shyam Lal College (Evening)
Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women
Sri Aurobindo College
Sri Aurobindo College (Evening)
Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce
Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College
Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College
Sri Venkateswara College
St. Stephen’s College
Swami Shraddhanand College
Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute
Vivekananda College
Zakir Husain Delhi College
Zakir Husain Post Graduate Evening College
