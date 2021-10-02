Mumbai: Ahead of schools reopening, swift Central decision needed for vaccinating children, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Three days ahead of the reopening of schools for Classes 8-12 in urban areas and Classes 5-12 in rural areas from October 4, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the Centre needs to take a decision soon on the immunisation of children and convey it to the states.

“It’s not appropriate for the state to take a decision unless it has been taken at the Central level,” he said after reviewing the coronavirus pandemic situation in Pune district.

Pawar’s statement came when the state is daily administering 8-15 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine. As on Friday, cumulatively the state has administered 8,18,94,965 doses. Pawar expressed serious displeasure over noncompliance of Covid-appropriate behaviour by fully vaccinated people. He urged them to wear masks and strictly adhere to protocols as the virus still exists.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 09:30 AM IST