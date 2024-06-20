Dramatic Video Of Locals Trying To Save Two Youths From Drowning In Canal In UP’s Saharanpur Goes Viral

X

In a tragic incident, two youths drowned while bathing in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur on June 18. The police, with the help of divers, recovered the bodies after several hours of searching. The victims were identified as Shamsher (19) and Shakib (21), both residents of Habibgarh.

In the purported viral video of the incident, the two youths can be seen struggling to get out of the water as local people throw a rope and a tyre for them to climb on.

Watch the video here:

यूपी के सहारनपुर दो दोस्तों ने नहर में डुबकी लगाई

नहर में छलांग लगाते हुए दोनों युवक डूबने लगे और देखते ही देखते दोनों डूब गए. pic.twitter.com/4LQTwbU5Ax — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) June 20, 2024

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 4 o'clock when Shamsher and Shakib went to take a bath in the canal with their friends. While bathing, the two youths ventured too deep and drowned. Their friends raised an alarm after seeing them struggle.

Hearing the commotion, people passing by gathered at the scene.

The police were informed and arrived at the spot, calling in divers to assist in the search. The search operation for Shamsher and Shakib continued for four hours. After extensive efforts, the divers first recovered Shamsher's body, followed by Shakib's body shortly after. Both had succumbed to drowning.

Shamsher and Shakib used to work at a local wood shop. As news of the incident reached their families, they rushed to the canal, only to be met with the devastating sight of their loved ones.