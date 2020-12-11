'Don't want amendments, repeal laws': Farmer leader reiterates protesters' intent to block Delhi-Jaipur road

Farmer leader Baldev Singh on Friday said that farmers don't want amendments to farm laws and want them repealed alleging that these Acts were created in the interest of big companies.

"We don't want amendments to farm laws. These laws are in the interest of big companies and they should be repealed. We are blocking the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12," Singh told ANI.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws--Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

After rejecting the Centre's proposals to make amendments in the recently enacted farm laws, against which the farmers are protesting, the agitating leaders said that they would intensify their agitation by blocking railway tracks to put pressure on the government to repeal the three Acts.