'Don’t touch our Gandhi Ashram': Ramchandra Guha, musician TM Krishna, other eminent personalities oppose PM Modi govt's development plan

Several famous personalities and advocates of free speech, including historian Ramchandra Guha, musician TM Krishna, Admiral (retd) Laxminarayan Ramdas, former top cop Julio Ribeiro, writer P Sainath and activist Teesta Setalvad have opposed the Modi government's plan to “develop” the Gandhi Ashram in Ahmedabad, claiming that it will harm its sanctity. The government’s move to develop the ashram, popularly known as Sabarmati Ashram, was “an attempt to take over Gandhian institutions”, they said in a statement.

Among around 125 signatories to the statement were Gujarati writer Prakash Shah, historians Rajmohan Gandhi and Guha, musician Krishna, retired high court judge A P Shah, former IAS officer Sharad Behar, senior lawyer Anand Grover and activists Harsh Mander and Shabnam Hashmi. The Gandhi Ashram, on the banks of Sabarmati River, was Mahatma Gandhi’s residence between 1917 and 1930 as he led the freedom struggle. It is now managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust.

“We must collectively oppose any government takeover of Gandhian institutions while ensuring that the government continues to use public money for the proper maintenance and upkeep of such institutions in consultation with eminent Gandhians, historians and archivists from India and around the world,” the statement said.

“The present government is all set to reclaim the visual wholesomeness, tranquility and uncluttered environment of 1949 and make it a tourist destination spread. It has announced a budget of Rs 1,200 crore for Gandhi Ashram Memorial and Precinct Development Project,” the statement said.