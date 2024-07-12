Don't Take Indo-US Ties 'For Granted', Says US Ambassador To India Eric Garcetti

(File photo) Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India | AP

United States Amabassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday (July 11) warned against taking India-US ties for granted. He was addressing Defence News Conclave organised by CUTS International in New Delhi. While he admitted that Indo-US relationship has been wider and deeper than it has ever been, he said that the ties were not 'deep enough'.

"It's important for us as Americans and as Indians to remember the more we put into this relationship, the more we will get out. The more we insist on a kind of cynical calculation in the place of a trusted relationship, the less we will get. As I also remind my Indian friends, while it is wider and it is deeper than it's ever been, it is not yet deep enough that if we take it for granted from the Indian side towards America, I'll fight a lot of defence battles trying to help this relationship ahead," he said.

#WATCH | US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti says, "I know that India and I respect that India likes its strategic autonomy, but in times of conflict, there is no such thing as strategic autonomy. We will in crisis moments need to know each other. I don't care what title we put… pic.twitter.com/NxQsOrsfoN — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

Garcetti's comments come at significant time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just concluded his official Russia visit during which he met President Vladimir Putin. The hug between the two leaders was seen to be a statement in the context of ongoing war in Ukraine.

India has been close to Russia since Cold War times. Both countries have deep political and military ties. Leaders of both countries meeting each other warmly is therefore isn't seen as a departure from normality.

But Modi's official visit came right at the time North Atlantic Treaty Association (NATO) was holding its summit in Washington.

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine, India has been able to walk the diplomatic tightrope and been able to maintain its ties with the West as well as Russia. Although PM Modi has made statement against the war in Russia, they are not perceived to be condemnation of Russia in strongest possible terms.

