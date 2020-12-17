Don’t know if you already had COVID-19? Study suggests these 5 symptoms can give you the answer

So, how to identify if you already have contracted coronavirus? Here are five common symptoms:

Muscle pain:

The study found out that 44.8 per cent of the total number of participants experienced muscle pain due to COVID-19 infection. Muscle or body aches have also been listed as symptoms of COVID-19 by the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Headaches:

Headaches have been listed as one of the common symptoms of COVID-19 by the CDC. It can range from mild pain in the head to severe aches that can seem unbearable.

Mental confusion:

According to the study, brain fog or mental confusion has also been reported amongst the participants — 31.8 per cent of the participants experienced it.

Loss of taste and smell:

Loss of smell and taste are common in people who have Covid-19 infection. And, now a new study has discovered that these symptoms often occur before the onset of other symptoms like fever or shortness of breath. According to the study, published in the journal Neurology, almost two-thirds of the people admitted to an Italian hospital with Covid-19 in March experienced losing their senses of smell and taste. “While many people show evidence of Covid-19 infection in the lungs, we found there could be more at play than what a person’s lungs can tell us,” said study author Francesco Bax from the Santa Maria della Misericordia University Hospital in Italy.

Sore eyes:

According to reports, many people who tested positive for the coronavirus have complained of developing pain in the eyes.