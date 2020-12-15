Health workers begin training for COVID-19 vaccination; Centre asks states to be ready for 'adverse events'

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday sent out a warning to the states and union territories, asking them to prepare for likely 'adverse events' which may follow the nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination programme.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at the Union Health Ministry, said that dealing with adverse events following the immunisation programme is a critical issue and that it is essential that the states and union territories prepare for this.

He highlighted that in countries such as the United Kingdom (UK), where immunisation has already begun, adverse events were observed on the very first day itself. In the case of most universal immunisation programmes as well, adverse effects are often seen in children and pregnant women after vaccination, he said, thereby advising that it is essential that healthcare workers prepare for this.

"So, we can't deny the chances of an adverse event when COVID19 vaccination begins. The countries where immunisation has already begun, especially in the United Kingdom, adverse events took place on the very first day. So, it is essential that states and union territories prepare for this too," the Health Ministry Secretary said.