Adverse effects likely after COVID-19 vaccination? Covaxin's principal investigator Sanjay Rai explains

Adverse effects are likely after COVID-19 vaccination, said Dr Sanjay Rai who is the principal investigator for Covaxin trials at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Rai on Wednesday said that mild effects include fever and pain, while severe effects include toxic shock syndrome and anaphylactic shock.
"Adverse event can take place after any immunisation. Some adverse events are mild like fever, pain. Some can be severe like toxic shock syndrome, anaphylactic shock," Dr Sanjay Rai told ANI.
"Adverse events can take place in case of this vaccine too. We should be prepared beforehand. Arrangements are made where vaccination is done. Govt guidelines also provide that if govt facilities aren't good at some location, integration with pvt sector can be done," he added.
On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sent out a warning to the states and union territories, asking them to prepare for likely adverse events which may follow the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme.
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at the Union Health Ministry, said that dealing with adverse events following the immunisation programme is a critical issue and that it is essential that the states and union territories prepare for it.
"Adverse events following immunisation is a critical issue. When we undertake a universal immunisation program, which has been done for decades, then some adverse effects are seen in children & pregnant women after vaccination," Rajesh Bhushan told ANI.
"So, we can't deny the chances of an adverse event when COVID19 vaccination begins. The countries where immunisation has already begun, especially in the United Kingdom, adverse events took place on the very first day. So, it is essential that states and union territories prepare for this too," the Health Ministry Secretary said.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 99.32 lakh with 26,382 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94.56 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
The total coronavirus infection tally mounted to 99,32,547, while the death toll rose to 1,44,096 with 387 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,56,449, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.21 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested up to December 15, of which 10,85,625 were conducted on Tuesday.
(With PTI inputs)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)