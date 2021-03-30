'Don't go near him...he isn't married': Ex-MP Joyce George hits out at Rahul Gandhi ahead of Kerala assembly polls

Idukki(Ker): As campaigning for the assembly polls reached feverish pitch in Kerala, former MP Joyce George courted a controversy by making alleged derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the latter's interaction with students of a women's college in Kochi last week.

George, who had won as the CPI(M) supported independent during 2014 Parliament election from Idukki, made highly objectionable comments against the Nehru scion while addressing an election rally at Irattayar here on Monday.

Distancing himself from the comments, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the LDF's stand is not to personally attack Gandhi.

"We will oppose him politically not personally", Vijayan told reporters in Kasaragod on Tuesday.

Attacking the opposition Congress-led UDF and Rahul Gandhi in particular, George said Gandhi would visit only women's colleges and the girls should be "cautious" while dealing with the former Congress President.

"Girls never bend down in front of him.. he is an unmarried trouble maker," he alleged.