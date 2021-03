'Jumla and pragati...': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre; slated to campaign for Assam polls today

Assam has also held the first phase of polls, with the second phase slated for April 1. Gandhi will be pitching for the party candidates in Assam where the Congress is heading a multi-party alliance and eyeing a comeback. Presently the National Democratic Alliance holds the majority with 86 seats, while the Congress and its allies trail significantly behind.



As per the programme on Tuesday, he will interact with women at the India Club Ground at Tarapur in Silchar, address a public meeting at the DSA Ground at Haflong in Dima Hasao district. He will also be present at a public meeting at the Hanjanglangso Sports Association Ground at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district.

Banking on its "five guarantees", including five lakh jobs for youth, the Congress is leaving no stone unturned to cash in on the anti-CAA sentiments of the local people and over the low wages of the tea estate workers.

(With inputs from agencies)