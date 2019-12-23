'Don't feel safe in campus anymore', says Jamia student who lost partial vision in police action

The student, who also sustained a fracture on one of his fingers, questioned the security of the university and how it failed to protect students. "Doctors said there is a possibility of infection in my other eye as well. So I have been taking care by using a sanitiser to clean my hands and keeping everything clean around me," he adds. Minhajuddin says after what he went through, he will never advise anyone to study in the library.

"I have not been to the campus after the incident, I am scared. I will never be able to enter the library without fear. I do not feel safe in my campus," he says. His parents, who are here from Bihar, wanted him to return home but he refused. "I will complete my PhD and then start my law practice in my hometown. Earlier, I wanted to practice in Delhi since the Supreme Court is here along with six district courts and great career opportunities. But after this, I do not like working here," he says.

It was only last year that Minhajuddin came to Delhi and today he "regrets his decision" as he says, "I did not know Delhi is such an unsafe city. I made a mistake coming here for my studies." Minhajuddin said university vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar spoke to him and assured him of all help from the university's end, but the Jamia administration did not support him during his ordeal.

"She interacted with me over a video call and that information was circulated everywhere, but that was it. I have been managing everything with the help of my friends," he says. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan had announced Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board for the Jamia student. "Yes, he offered me a job but I have learnt that it is not a permanent position. I want some job at the university level only," he says.