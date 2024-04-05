'Don't Become Propaganda Machine Of BJP-RSS': Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Attacks Doordarshan For Its Planned Screening Of The Kerala Story

The Doordarshan's decision to telecast controversial film, The Kerala Story, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections has met with a sharp criticism from Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan and the opposition the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The national broadcaster announced on Thursday that it will screen The Kerala Story on April 5, Friday, triggering condemnation on social media.

On Thursday, Vijayan urged the national broadcaster to withdraw its screening stating that the film only sought to "exacerbate communal tensions" ahead of the general assembly slated to begin from April 19. He also asked Doordarshan to not become a "propaganda machine" for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"The decision by @DDNational to broadcast the film 'Kerala Story', which incites polarisation, is highly condemnable. The national news broadcaster should not become a propaganda machine of the BJP-RSS combine and withdraw from screening a film that only seeks to exacerbate communal tensions ahead of the general elections. Kerala will remain steadfast in opposing such malicious attempts to sow hatred," Vijayan said in a post on X.

The decision by @DDNational to broadcast the film 'Kerala Story', which incites polarisation, is highly condemnable. The national news broadcaster should not become a propaganda machine of the BJP-RSS combine and withdraw from screening a film that only seeks to exacerbate… — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) April 4, 2024

Similarly, Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan said the Congress and the UDF will approach the Election Commission to stop The Kerala Story's telecast citing violation of Model Code of Conduct. He also said the Doordarshan's decision was a "direct insult" to the Kerala people.

"The decision to telecast #KeralaStory by DD National is a direct insult to the people of #Kerala. Kerala story is a byproduct of the poisonous Sangh Parivar mind. #Congress and #UDF will approach the #EC to stop the telecast as it is a blatant violation of the code of conduct," Satheesan said in a post on X.

The decision to telecast #KeralaStory by DD National is a direct insult to the people of #Kerala. Kerala story is a byproduct of the poisonous Sangh Parivar mind. #Congress and #UDF will approach the #EC to stop the telecast as it is a blatant violation of the code of conduct. — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) April 4, 2024

Apart from this, the Doordarshan's plan to telecast The Kerala Story has been condemned by social media users who urged the broadcaster to not "spread hate in this country."

Don't spread hate in this country. Be far from influence of RSS sanghi — Varun Kumar (@VarunKu44822430) April 5, 2024

Only u were left to propagate the propaganda now you are also in that team. If you think this was a blockbuster, you've not seen movies then. How low can someone fall. Extremely Shameful @DDNational — Neeraj Bhagat (@NeerajBhagat60) April 4, 2024

You have let down your own legacy. — Kay Emm (@drkaydotemm) April 5, 2024

India will go to Lok Sabha polls from April 19 in seven phases. In Kerala, the election will be held in a single phase on April 26. The counting of all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies in India will be on June 4.