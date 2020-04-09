Donald Trump thanks PM Modi for hydroxychloroquine; says 'extraordinary times call for closer cooperation between friends'

On Tuesday, India media went into a frenzy when Trump announced that there would be ‘retaliation’ from the US if India did not supply the hydroxychloroquine. The same day, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that it would be supplying sufficient amounts of the drug to neighbouring countries that depended on India. However, mainstream media assumed that India had buckled to US pressure, but this was not the case. Also, if you read the entire transcript of Trump’s speech, this is what he had to say.

Trump said: “I don’t like that decision. I didn’t hear that that was his decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday. We had a very good talk and we’ll see whether or not that is. I would be surprised if he would because India does very well with the United States. For many years they’ve been taken advantage of the United States on trade. So I would be surprised if that were his decision. He’d have to tell me that. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we’d appreciate your allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn’t allow it to come out, that would be okay. But of course there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be? Yeah.”