Donald Trump thanks PM Modi for hydroxychloroquine; says 'extraordinary times call for closer cooperation between friends'

These are extraordinary times, said US President Donald Trump, adding that such times require even closer cooperation between friends.
In a tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for supplying hydroxychloroquine to the United States.
"Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!" the American President tweeted.
In a March 22 story done by The Print, it was reported that the US had placed large orders of the drug that both India and US are using in the treatment of COVID-19. Three days later, India notified a ban on export of HCQ.
On April 4, President Trump spoke to PM Modi, about the order, and admitted that ‘India also needs a lot’.
The following day, Trump said he had another conversation with Modi.
On Tuesday, India media went into a frenzy when Trump announced that there would be ‘retaliation’ from the US if India did not supply the hydroxychloroquine. The same day, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that it would be supplying sufficient amounts of the drug to neighbouring countries that depended on India. However, mainstream media assumed that India had buckled to US pressure, but this was not the case. Also, if you read the entire transcript of Trump’s speech, this is what he had to say.
Trump said: “I don’t like that decision. I didn’t hear that that was his decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday. We had a very good talk and we’ll see whether or not that is. I would be surprised if he would because India does very well with the United States. For many years they’ve been taken advantage of the United States on trade. So I would be surprised if that were his decision. He’d have to tell me that. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we’d appreciate your allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn’t allow it to come out, that would be okay. But of course there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be? Yeah.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)