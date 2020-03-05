Doggone crazy: Murshidabad resident gets voter ID with dog's picture on it

Murshidabad: In a shocking incident, Sunil Karmakar, a resident of Ramnagar village in Murshidabad, was issued a voter ID card with a dog's picture on it.

However, the Block Development Officer (BDO) has asserted that the picture has already been corrected and Karmakar will get the revised ID card with the correct photo.

Sunil Karmakar on Wednesday said that he had applied for a correction in his voter ID card and when he received a revised card, it had a dog's photo instead of his own.