'Doesn't matter whether you like onions or not': #SayItLikeNirmalaTai trends after Sitharaman said she didn't eat onions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman became the butt of jokes after she said that she doesn't eat much of onion or garlic and hails from a family where these two vegetables are not much in use.
Her remarks about personal eating habits came while responding to interruptions by some opposition members at a time when she was speaking on the onion issue. "I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion", she said.
This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which #SayItLikeNirmalaTai started trending on Twitter and the tweets that have been doing the rounds range from hilarious to bizarre.
Here's a look at what Twitterati had to say:
Replying to the debate on the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, which was later passed by the Lok Sabha, she said the government has taken several steps to check rising prices of onion include ban on exports, imposition of stock limit, import and transfer of onion from surplus to deficit area.
Prices of onion in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg because of less production. "I must say, from 2014, I have also been part of some of the group of ministers, which monitored the ups and downs in onion markets. Sometimes when there was surplus of crop we have also facilitated by giving support to those people who want to export it. I have overnight past orders for helping with 5-7 per cent assistance for exporting," she said.
Attributing shortage to low production, the minister said there are severe structural problems related to onions. "One is we don't have scientifically advanced methods of storing...So that is one of the things, so we need to have greater scientific storage facility for onions we have started working on it...then also to give better storage capacities within that region particularly around Lasalgaon," she said.
