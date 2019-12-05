'Doesn't matter whether you like onions or not': #SayItLikeNirmalaTai trends after Sitharaman said she didn't eat onions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman became the butt of jokes after she said that she doesn't eat much of onion or garlic and hails from a family where these two vegetables are not much in use.

Her remarks about personal eating habits came while responding to interruptions by some opposition members at a time when she was speaking on the onion issue. "I don't eat much of onion-garlic. I come from such a family which doesn't have much to do with onion", she said.