'Do you want President's rule in Bengal?': Mahua Moitra trolled for asking 'why do we need a 'government'

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, is a glamorous, urbane, sophisticated and combative woman politician. She is a familiar face in television debates, particularly on the national channels, where her gift of the gab, persuasive reasoning and good command over English come in handy for the Trinamool Congress in arguing the party line.
However, her recent tweet made a fairly late arrival at the 'Aatmanirbhar' Twitter party which was a top trend during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech last week.
She wrote, "If we have to be Atmanirbhar why do we need a government?"
One Twitter user commented, "so you want president's rule in Bengal?"
Another added, "I'm now 500% confident that I too can become an MP. My manager says that I give blunt statements!!"
Here are some more reactions.
In his speech, the PM Modi also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package under the "Athmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan" to aid the country out of the coronavirus crisis by making it self-reliant.
So what does "Aatmanirbhar" mean? The literal translation is self-reliance.
Mahua garnered fame with her fiery debut speech in Parliament last year. She lambasted the Modi government pointing out to the signs of fascism during its five years in power. Moitra said she had read about these "signs of fascism" at the World War II Holocaust Memorial in the US. The speech drew a lot of praise on social media.
