'Do you want President's rule in Bengal?': Mahua Moitra trolled for asking 'why do we need a 'government'

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, is a glamorous, urbane, sophisticated and combative woman politician. She is a familiar face in television debates, particularly on the national channels, where her gift of the gab, persuasive reasoning and good command over English come in handy for the Trinamool Congress in arguing the party line.

However, her recent tweet made a fairly late arrival at the 'Aatmanirbhar' Twitter party which was a top trend during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech last week.

She wrote, "If we have to be Atmanirbhar why do we need a government?"