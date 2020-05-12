In Modi's call for self-reliance, Mahua Moitra sees shades of North Korea's Kim Jong Un's dad

"Listening the Hon'ble PM. Is it just me or strong shades of North Korea’s Kim Jong Il’s Juche?" asked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra via Twitter on Tuesday evening. She was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation that commenced at 8 PM and continues for about half an hour.
Moitra went on to explain that "Juche" was "acore idea that North Korea as a country must remain separate and distinct from the world, dependent solely on its own strength and the guidance of a near-godlike leader".
During his speech, the Prime Minister had emphasised the need for "self-reliance" for the country. He spoke at length about five tenets or pillars based on which India can become self-reliant.
"Five pillars that India will stand on to become self-reliant are economy, infrastructure, systems, demography and demand," the Prime Minister said.
He also said that in the days to come, this would be the only way forward.
"The only way forward is self-reliance. India's self-reliance addresses concerns about world's happiness and peace", Modi said in the live video address.
If one looks at the korea-dpr.com website, the Juche idea is credited to President Kim Il Sung. To quote the site, Juche in a nutshell means that "that the masters of the revolution and construction are the masses of the people and that they are also the motive force of the revolution and construction".
Additionally, the site also says that establishing Juche involves "the realisation of independence in politics, self-sufficiency in the economy and self-reliance in national defence".
