In Modi's call for self-reliance, Mahua Moitra sees shades of North Korea's Kim Jong Un's dad

During his speech, the Prime Minister had emphasised the need for "self-reliance" for the country. He spoke at length about five tenets or pillars based on which India can become self-reliant.

"Five pillars that India will stand on to become self-reliant are economy, infrastructure, systems, demography and demand," the Prime Minister said.

He also said that in the days to come, this would be the only way forward.

"The only way forward is self-reliance. India's self-reliance addresses concerns about world's happiness and peace", Modi said in the live video address.