'Do you have a shred of shame left?': Twitter slams news channel for Jamia shooter as 'anti-CAA protester'

A man identified as Rambhakt Gopal Sharma opened fire at the Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the poll-bound Delhi on Thursday.
Before opening fire, he shouted, "If you people have to stay in India then you will have to say Vande Mataram, and now I am going to give you your freedom." He later shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and opened fire," a protester said.
Meanwhile, Republic TV reported that the man who shot the protester was also one of them. "Protester turns violent" and "Jamia protester uses a gun" could seen be read on the channel in the viral images on Twitter.
"When you think it can’t get worse. It does. This is not journalism," wrote a Twitter user. "How low can a news channel stoop to distort reality like this? A fanatic Hindu terrorist fires a gun at Jamia students and TV turns it as a protester shooting and violence at Jamia. Shame on you so called journalists. This is how dangerous ideology spews and enables violence," wrote another user.
The CPI(M) said the firing in Jamia Millia Islamia was a fallout of the "hate speech" by Union Ministers and BJP leaders during the Delhi Assembly poll campaign.
While, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party sought Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation after a man opened fire at an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act march, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student.
"The law and order situation is deteriorating in Delhi. The BJP is using hate speeches. Today's shooting incident (at Jamia) is an indication. The party is scared to lose the election and so its leaders are attempting to postpone the polls," Sanjay Singh told IANS.
