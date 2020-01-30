'Do you have a shred of shame left?': Twitter slams news channel for Jamia shooter as 'anti-CAA protester'

A man identified as Rambhakt Gopal Sharma opened fire at the Jamia Millia Islamia students demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the poll-bound Delhi on Thursday.

Before opening fire, he shouted, "If you people have to stay in India then you will have to say Vande Mataram, and now I am going to give you your freedom." He later shouted 'Jai Shri Ram' and opened fire," a protester said.

Meanwhile, Republic TV reported that the man who shot the protester was also one of them. "Protester turns violent" and "Jamia protester uses a gun" could seen be read on the channel in the viral images on Twitter.

"When you think it can’t get worse. It does. This is not journalism," wrote a Twitter user. "How low can a news channel stoop to distort reality like this? A fanatic Hindu terrorist fires a gun at Jamia students and TV turns it as a protester shooting and violence at Jamia. Shame on you so called journalists. This is how dangerous ideology spews and enables violence," wrote another user.

