DNA pulls the plug on its print editions

On Wednesday, Daily News and Analysis - known ubiquitously as DNA - announced that that it would be shutting down its print editions.
In an ad in the paper, the Editor announced that the paper would be focussing on its online brand which had grown 'manifolds in the digital space'.
It said that its 'readers especially the younger audience preferred reading on their mobile phones. The announcement added that the print publication for Mumbai and Ahmedabad will cease from Oct 10, till further notice.
DNA was launched with much fanfare in 2005 and was published from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Indore in India. It is managed by Diligent Media Corporation
In February 2019, DNA had shut down its Delhi edition as well which was vin 2016 and even had an advert featuring Mallika Dua.
Last year, DNA was hit by the #MeToo scandal with
In the news industry, the DNA editor’s post came to be known as the equivalent of the Defence against the Dark Arts post at Hogwarts and the paper saw over 10 editors at the helm in the last 15 years. With DNA’s demise, one of Mumbai’s most ambitiously launched papers finally comes to its end.
