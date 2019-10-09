DNA pulls the plug on its print editions

On Wednesday, Daily News and Analysis - known ubiquitously as DNA - announced that that it would be shutting down its print editions.

In an ad in the paper, the Editor announced that the paper would be focussing on its online brand which had grown 'manifolds in the digital space'.

It said that its 'readers especially the younger audience preferred reading on their mobile phones. The announcement added that the print publication for Mumbai and Ahmedabad will cease from Oct 10, till further notice.

DNA was launched with much fanfare in 2005 and was published from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Indore in India. It is managed by Diligent Media Corporation