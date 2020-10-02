'DM kicked him in the chest': Hathras victim's family alleges mistreatment by UP administration

As protests over the recent attack on a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras continue, several disturbing allegations have come to light. Visitors have been thwarted with the imposition of Section 144 in the area. The borders of Hathras district remain sealed and reports suggest that media personnel are being denied entry. Officials have reportedly claimed that the area might be declared a COVID-19 containment zone if the police officials showing symptoms test positive.

Attempts by political leaders to visit the area have also been thwarted. While Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were temporarily detained by cops, today's clash seems to be between several Trinamool Congress MPs and the UP police.