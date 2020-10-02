'DM kicked him in the chest': Hathras victim's family alleges mistreatment by UP administration

As protests over the recent attack on a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras continue, several disturbing allegations have come to light. Visitors have been thwarted with the imposition of Section 144 in the area. The borders of Hathras district remain sealed and reports suggest that media personnel are being denied entry. Officials have reportedly claimed that the area might be declared a COVID-19 containment zone if the police officials showing symptoms test positive.
Attempts by political leaders to visit the area have also been thwarted. While Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were temporarily detained by cops, today's clash seems to be between several Trinamool Congress MPs and the UP police.
But while the political tussle continues, a few rather disturbing claims and reports have emerging, indicating mistreatment by the Uttar Pradesh officials.
ANI reporter Naveen Kapoor took to Twitter to state that the Hathras victim's family had had their phones taken away. The police was not letting the family speak to the media, the post added.
At the same time, another video has surfaced where media representatives can be seen interacting with a boy who seems to be a part of the beleaguered family. Asked by the reporters how he had managed to reach the media, the youth says that he covertly crossed the fields and come to the spot. He says that his mother had wished to talk to the media, but the police was not allowing anyone out.
He adds that the Hathras DM had kicked his uncle on the chest. "He was kicked on the chest...he became unconscious," the boy adds.
