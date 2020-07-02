DKS begins new job, vows to wrest power in K’taka

Bengaluru

Congress leader DK Shivakumar took over as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Thursday, nearly three months after the party high command announced his elevation.

He vowed to bring the party back in power in Karnataka.

A small gathering of around 150, including senior Congress leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony at the party office in Bengaluru. More than 30,000 party members connected via video conference to be a part of the ceremony.

“We should change the Congress in Karnataka to a cadre-based party. I have suggested implementing the Kerala model which says that even the biggest leaders should first represent the booth level and we are initiating programmes for this,” DKS said.

He stressed on collective leadership to help Congress return to power in the state. “Joining together is the beginning, thinking together is the progress and working together is the success. I believe in working together and bringing everyone in the party together,” the new Congress chief said.