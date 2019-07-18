DK Shivakumar warns rebel MLAs of disqualification

Bengaluru: Congress' chief troubleshooter in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar on Wednesday warned the Congress-JD(S) rebels of disqualification proceedings against them under the anti-defection law if they did not obey the whip and participate in the proceedings during the trust vote in the Assembly on Thursday.

"Some BJP friends are trying to misguide that whip is not valid. But the party can issue a whip and take the necessary action as per anti-defection law," he said responding to the Supreme Court verdict that rebel MLAs cannot be compelled to attend Assembly session.

"In today's judgement, the 10th schedule of the constitution was respected by the apex court. We have been following this law for long.“