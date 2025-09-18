 Viral Video Shows Disturbing Moment Businessman Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building In Rajasthan's Jodhpur
A man fell from a balcony on the third floor of a building in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. A video showing the exact moment when the businessman fell also surfaced on social media on Thursday

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Disturbing Video Shows Businessman Falls From 3rd Floor Of Building In Rajasthan's Jodhpur (Screengrab) | X

Jodhpur: A shocking incident surfaced from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, where a man fell from a balcony on the third floor of a building. The incident was captured on CCTV installed on the floor. The victim is reportedly a businessman. A video showing the exact moment of the businessman falling from the third floor surfaced on social media on Thursday. The incident took place on September 9 at around 5:50 pm.

In the disturbing video, it could be seen that a man wearing a black t-shirt was checking a bundle of clothes when he suddenly lost balance and tumbled from the parapet. It is not known whether the businessman survived or not.

Video Of The Incident (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

The video also shows two people came running towards the spot from where the man fell on the ground. Notably, a small room was also there on the floor, which appeared to be a godown used to keep bundles of dresses. Panic gripped the area after the tragic incident. From the viral video, it seemed that it was an accident and no foul play was involved.

Woman Falls To Death In MP's Barwani:

A similar incident took place in June this year, when a 22-year-old woman labourer died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction government school building in Anjad village of Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district.

The deceased was identified as Raksha, a resident of the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. According to Barwani police, she was engaged in spreading water on the walls of the building -- a standard practice in construction to prevent cracks -- when she lost her balance and fell to the ground.

The incident took place around 30 km from the Barwani district headquarters. She was immediately rushed to Sai Hospital in Anjad, but doctors declared her dead on arrival.

