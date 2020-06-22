Disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership: Manmohan Singh to govt on Ladakh face-off

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, in a statement on Ladakh clash, on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must always be mindful of implications of his words, declarations on nation's security.
Manmohan Singh in a statement also sought to remind the government that "disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership".
“At this moment, we stand at historic cross-roads. Our Government’s decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty. And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our Nation’s security as also strategic and territorial interests,” Singh said.
Noting that disinformation is no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership, Singh called upon the prime minister to ensure justice for soldiers who died defending India's territorial integrity.
"To do any less would be a historic betrayal of people's faith," he said in a statement.
Noting that the country is standing at the historic cross-roads, he said the government's decisions and actions will have serious bearings on how the future generations perceive us. "Those who lead us bear the weight of a solemn duty," he said.
"And in our democracy that responsibility rests with the office of the prime minister. The prime minister must always be mindful of the implications of his words and declarations on our nation's security as also strategic and territorial interests," he said in a statement on the standoff with China in Ladakh.
Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in a brutal attack by the Chinese military in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)