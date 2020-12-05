Diljit Dosanjh reaches Singhu border; urges govt to accept farmers' demands

Popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at the Singhu border in the National Capital Region (NCR), extending support to the farmers agitating against the three new farm laws brought in by the central government.

Diljit urged the government to accept the demands of the farmer.

"I want to urge the government to accept the demand of farmers. I would also like to urge the media to support us, these farmers are sitting peacefully with their demands, please show that and support us," Diljit said, addressing the farmers and the media.

After addressing the crowd in Punjabi, Diljit shared his views in Hindi and said: "(I am) Talking in Hindi so you don't have to Google."

He urged the media to show how the farmers are sitting peacefully. "Show the reality. There is no khoon-kharaba (bloodshed)," he said.