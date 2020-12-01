'Farmers, not terrorist':Diljit Dosanjh shows solidarity with protesting farmers, gets hailed by Twitterati

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.
Showing solidarity to farmers protesting against the recently enacted farm laws, 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' actor Diljit Dosanjh took to Twitter to share a post.
"We are farmers, not terrorists," read the tweet.
After the post garnered attention, several netizens lauded Dosanjh for standing up for farmers and showing his support.
A user wrote, "Thanks for supporting the farmers, Diljit paaji.. we all appreciate the positive role you play in bringing the country together in this moment of upheaval."
"Punjabi artists are the legends! They have the biggest, strongest spine! I am so proud of you all," wrote another.
A tweet read: "Respect for him always increases whenever he shows his live nd compassion towards d soil where he belongs to. Love u paaji for this nd for everything u have done for urs native land."
Check out a few reactions here:
The Centre invited the representative of famers' unions to a meeting today at the Vigyan Bhawan. The centre has called the leaders of 32 farmers unions for the meeting in which Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal participated.
(With inputs from ANI)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)