‘Karan Johar ke paltu…’: Kangana hits back at Diljit over Shaheen Bagh Dadi gaffe

Actress Kangana Ranaut was on the receiving end of flak from Punjabi stars for 'misidentifying' a woman named Mahinder Kaur at the farmers protest, as Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano.
Although the “Queen” actor deleted the tweet, many slammed her for peddling fake news. Among the lot was “Good Newwz” actor Diljit Dosanjh.
The 36-year-old took to Twitter and wrote, “Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida.. Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa ..(Listen to this proof, @KanganaTeam. One should not be this blind. She keeps says anything).”
Kangana quote-tweeted the same and replied, “Ooo Karan johar ke paltu, jo dadi Saheen Baag mein apni citizenship keliye protest kar rahi thi wohi Bilkis Bano dadi ji Farmers ke MSP ke liye bhi protest karti hue dikhi. Mahinder Kaur ji ko toh main janti bhi nahin. Kya drama chalaya hai tum logon ne? Stop this right now.”
For those unversed Diljit featured in the 2019 film "Good Newwz" which was partly-produced by Kangana's arch nemesis Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
“Do not consider my silence as my weakness, I see how you are instigating the innocent by lying and using them, when the secret of these dharna will open like Shaheen Bagh, then I will write a brilliant speech. And I will do my mouth for you,” she added.
Diljit in a reply stated, “Tuneh Jitne Logon Ke Saath Film Ki Tu Un Sab Ki Paaltu Hai...? Fer To List Lambi Ho Jaegi Maalko Ki..? Eh Bollywood Wale Ni PUNJAB Wale aa .. Hikk Te Vajj Sadey Jhooth bol kar logo ko badhkana aur emotions se khailna woh toh aap achey se janti ho..” (Are you owned by everyone you have worked with? Your list of owners would be longer? This is not Bollywood, this is Punjab. You know better when it comes to lying, provoking and playing with emotions of others.)
On Wednesday, a Punjab-based lawyer sent a legal notice to Kangana over the gaffe.
Advocate Harkam Singh, in the legal notice dated November 30, suggested Ranaut should have authenticated information before posting it on social media and demanded an apology over her tweets, in which she allegedly misidentified the woman.
"I sent a legal notice for a tweet misidentifying Mohinder Kaur as Bilkis Bano with an insinuation that she (Kaur) was available as a hired protestor for Rs 100. The notice gives Ranaut seven days to issue an apology failing which a defamation case will be pursued," Singh told ANI.
The legal notice said Ranaut, in her tweet, claimed that Bilkis Bano was present at the farmers' protest and was available in Rs 100.
"It is to inform you that the said lady is not a fake lady. Her name is Mahinder Kaur and she belongs to Bathinda. She is the wife of farmer Labh Singh Nambardar. She in her life, has always remained connected with fields and filed work and she is the wife of a farmer," the notice said.
It said by using such remarks, Ranaut has not only lowered down the prestige and image of the lady but has also lowered down the image and prestige of each lady as well as of each person who takes part in protests for a noble cause and for fighting for their rights.
"That by tweeting in such a manner, the same also points out towards the fact that the protest which is being conducted by the farmers, is being conducted by bringing persons on rent. Such low thinking from you, who herself is lady and celebrity, is not acceptable," the notice said.
"That you have further made a mockery of the farmers who, by putting their life to risk, have been protesting for their rights. It is known to one and all that in the said farmers' protest, a number of farmers have already lost their lives," it added.
With inputs from Agencies
