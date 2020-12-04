'Bring the popcorn': Gurmehar Kaur translates Diljit Dosanjh's Punjabi tweets slamming Kangana Ranaut

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut were embroiled in a bitter war of words over the farmers' protest on Thursday. The Twitter spat began over Ranaut's tweet where she had misidentified an elderly Sikh woman, who had joined the farmers' protest, as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh.
After the verbal fight got nasty, while several netizens came out support of Diljit, a section of Twitter users struggled to understand Diljit Dosanjh's tweets, which were in Romanised Punjabi.
Amid this, Indian student activist and author Gurmehar Kaur took to the micro-blogging site to share translated versions of Dosanjh's tweets.
"'Jod tod Bollywood ch chalda hona Tera.. Punjabi’an Naal Ni Chalna'
Translation: 'your political tricks of disunifying might be effective in Bollywood ..but it won’t work on us Punjabis'," read her tweet.
Sharing another tweet by the 'Udta Punjab' actor, Kaur wrote, "Translation: Kanagana speak of unifying the nation, not dividing it
Answer this first
THIS ISN’T JUST YOUR COUNTRY
You’ve no other work than spitting nonsense 24 hours
What sort of nationalism teaches you to insult the country’s elders
Plays nationalism card every time"
"The way you proved your lack of brains by insulting Punjabi mothers..
PUNJAB will remember you and.. YOU will remember Punjabi
Straying peaceful protests is all you can do and have done
Don’t worry, I know all your tricks and what you’re trying to do
It’s a peaceful protest.. everyone stands with the farmers
Everyone please note, people like @KanganaTeam are trying to destabilise the movement, divert attention and politicise it..
This woman works to divert attention from real issues
Punjabis know your truth
Go do your politics and wag your tail.. we want nothing to do with you.
Go learn some manners before attacking our mothers and sisters.
I seek prosperity and peace for everyone.. and know how to give it back if someone attacks.
Fame monger promoting her own
So friend last tweet of the day @KanganaTeam is known to divert attention from the issues at hand
The issue is about unfair Farm Bill and we stand with farmers in peaceful solidarity
If one wants to fix their Karma they must apologise to the mothers of Punjab," read the translations shared by the author.
Thanking Gurmehar for the same, Twitter users took to the comments section to share hilarious responses.
A user wrote, "More power to @diljitdosanj but really it’s @mehartweets who’s saving the day for us, the non-Punjabi speaking lot."
"For those struggling with google translate rn," commented another.
Check out the reactions here:
