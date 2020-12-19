'Didi, you'll be all alone by the time of elections': Amit Shah taunts Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as TMC rebels join BJP

Midnapore (West Bengal): Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over continued political violence in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday claimed there will be more desertions to the BJP from the TMC and that the West Bengal chief minister will be left alone in her party by the time elections arrive.
Addressing a party rally here, Shah alleged the Mamata Banerjee government was steeped in corruption resulting in alienation of the masses.
Taking a swipe at the TMC over a string of desertions ahead of the assembly elections, he said, "Why are so many people leaving Trinamool Congress? Because of the misrule, corruption and nepotism of Mamata Banerjee. Didi, this is just the beginning. By the time elections come, you will be left all alone."
Shah's assertions came on a day West Bengal political heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, nine MLAs of different parties and a TMC MP joined the BJP.
The Home Minister exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly.
"I want to say it clearly that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats... political violence and intimidation by the TMC won't yield any benefit. BJP president J P Nadda's convoy was attacked, so many our party workers have been killed," he said.
"The more violence you (the TMC) perpetrate, the more stronger the BJP will emerge," he asserted.
West Bengal political heavyweight and TMC's rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP at Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore.
In addition to Adhikari, TMC MP Sunil Mondal, nine sitting MLAs, including five from Mamata Banerjee's party also joined BJP in the presence of Amit Shah today.
Adhikari had recently tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker.
(With agency inputs)