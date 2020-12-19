'Didi, you'll be all alone by the time of elections': Amit Shah taunts Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as TMC rebels join BJP

The Home Minister exuded confidence that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats. West Bengal has a 294-member assembly.

"I want to say it clearly that the BJP will form the next government in the state with more than 200 seats... political violence and intimidation by the TMC won't yield any benefit. BJP president J P Nadda's convoy was attacked, so many our party workers have been killed," he said.

"The more violence you (the TMC) perpetrate, the more stronger the BJP will emerge," he asserted.

West Bengal political heavyweight and TMC's rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP at Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Midnapore.