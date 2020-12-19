West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari, other ex-TMC leaders join BJP at Amit Shah's West Midnapore rally

Adhikari had recently tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He also resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker.

In his resignation letter, addressed to the party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thanked the TMC for the opportunities given to him.

"I am writing to tender my resignation as a member of All India Trinamool Congress as well as from all other positions held by me in the party and its associate organs with immediate effect. I am thankful for all the challenges and opportunities that have been given to me and I will always value my time spent as a member of the party," he wrote.

Apart from Adhikari, Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Datta, Dipali Biswas, TMC MLA of Ghazole, Uttar Kanthi MLA Banasri Maity and MLA Jitendra Tiwari had also resigned from the party. Dutta sent his resignation letter to Trinamool supremo Banerjee.

However, after a meeting with West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas, Jitendra Tiwari has taken a u-turn and said that he will apologise to Mamata Banerjee.

