After Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari quits TMC - What does this mean for Mamata Banerjee's party ahead of 2021 elections

Earlier in the day Tiwari told the media, “I have sent in my resignation letter to the party. Office hours are functional till 5:00pm, I hope it is accepted,” said Jitendra Tiwari.

With the exodus from the party and many speculated to switch to the saffron camp, it is TMC’s nightmare to retain its party leaders, more so because of the mass leader like Adhikari who has been a backbone of the anti-land acquisition movement in Nandigram. The former Nandigram MLA is known for his grassroots organizational skills. Suvendu entered the West Bengal Assembly for the first time in 2006 but went on to win the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and again in 2014. He joined Mamata’s cabinet in 2016 after quitting Parliament and became a minister.

With Adhikari’s departure, the fate of more than 30 Assembly seats will not be in TMC’s favour with his mass appeal making things difficult for the TMC. While the BJP is having a field day, the TMC has acknowledged the situation, yet is fighting BJP tooth and nail to keep retain the seat of power.