West Bengal: After resigning from Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari quits Trinamool Congress

There is speculation that the politician will join the BJP in the days to come - possibly on the 19th when Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Kolkata. Once one of the TMC supremo's top aides, Adhikari had written to Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeking seeking his intervention on any potential mischief directed towards him out of political vendetta after tendering his resignation as MLA. The letter was then shared by the Governor on Twitter.

The rift between Adhikari and his former party has been growing over the last few months. Multiple rounds of talks with senior party leaders had failed to bring about a reconciliation, and for some time now, Adhikari has been holding political events without any TMC symbol in sight. At the end of November, he had resigned as the West Bengal Transport Minister, as well as other offices that he had held.

Adhikari's exit is not an isolated incident. According to reports, five leaders in Bengal's Malda district have also submitted their resignations on Thursday. According to an update shared by news agency ANI, Chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation, Col. (R) Diptangshu Choudhary has also tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee today.