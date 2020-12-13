'Hindu rule in Bengal soon': Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur attacks Mamata, says BJP will win Assembly polls

Bhopal: Bhopal MP and BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has gone mad, has become cynical knowing that her party will lose assembly elections next year and BJP will form the government.

Talking to media in Sehore on Saturday, Pragya Thakur said Mamata knows that this is Bharat and not Pakistan where she is ruling and that is why she has lost balance of her mind. She has also realised that her attempts to disintegrate West Bengal from India will not succeed, she added.

“This woman (Mamata Banerjee) who follows foreign ideology will not be allowed to succeed by BJP. She enrolled infiltrators as voters in West Bengal, gave them Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards. We will not allow this to happen. Hindu rule will be back in West Bengal,” Sadhivi said in response to a query.