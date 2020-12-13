'Hindu rule in Bengal soon': Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur attacks Mamata, says BJP will win Assembly polls

Bhopal: Bhopal MP and BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has gone mad, has become cynical knowing that her party will lose assembly elections next year and BJP will form the government.
Talking to media in Sehore on Saturday, Pragya Thakur said Mamata knows that this is Bharat and not Pakistan where she is ruling and that is why she has lost balance of her mind. She has also realised that her attempts to disintegrate West Bengal from India will not succeed, she added.
“This woman (Mamata Banerjee) who follows foreign ideology will not be allowed to succeed by BJP. She enrolled infiltrators as voters in West Bengal, gave them Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards. We will not allow this to happen. Hindu rule will be back in West Bengal,” Sadhivi said in response to a query.
Responding to attack on BJP leaders in West Bengal, Praygya said anti-nationals, anti-Hindu always attack BJP. “Her rule is about to end. Bharat will be a Hindu nation. This is for sure,” Thakur remarked.
At a convention of Rajputs in Sehore on Saturday, Thakur had said, “A Brahmin on being called a Brahmin does not feel bad; a Kshatriya on being called a Kshatriya does not take offence; why a Shudra (Scheduled Caste) should raise objection to being called a Shudra?” It is their ignorance, she said, adding that population control rule should be imposed on those who work against the nation.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)