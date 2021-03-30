'Didi after Indira Gandhi has proven that women are better fighters than men': Women supporters in Nandigram bat for Mamata Banerjee

Nandigram: Poll bound West Bengal is the centre of attraction for the last several months, especially the high-voltage Nandigram Constituency. Where on one side the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the candidate from Nandigram, on the other side once Mamata’s close aide Suvendu Adhikari is the BJP candidate for the Nandigram seat.
Several times both the heavyweight leaders challenged each other to win the seat. Nandigram that brought Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011 seemed to be divided during the 2021 Assembly poll.
Though a section of people, especially women, are in the favour of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, still a large section of people in Nandigram is in favour of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
Welcoming the TMC supremo in a traditional Bengali style during her roadshow, several women claimed that they support Mamata Banerjee as she is the only women Chief Minister in India.
“The women are always undermined and their happiness is always unnoticed as they are weaker gender. But Mamata didi after Indira Gandhi has proven that women are better fighters than men so I support a woman Chief Minister,” claimed Suhasini Makalar, a homemaker in Nandigram.
According to Md. Hasan if voted to power the BJP will not allow the minorities to breathe for which he along with his friends have decided not to vote for the BJP.
“Most of us will not vote for BJP as they are anti minorities. But now we are confused whom to vote for? It is either between the TMC or the ISF alliance,” mentioned Hasan.
A TMC cadres and resident of Reyapara in Nandigram on anonymity alleged that a section of TMC supporters are forcefully being detained in the TMC camp and has been threatened that if they defect to BJP they will have to face dire consequences.
“Though we are still camping for the TMC, most of us will vote for Suvendu da irrespective of the political banner. The TMC supremo didn’t visit us for the last 10 years but Suvendu da and his entire family is always available in need of people,” claimed the TMC worker.
Gour Hari Nashkar claimed that in Nandigram only by misappropriation in EVM machine TMC can win despite the candidate being the TMC supremo.
“None of the promises are met that she said she would do before coming to power in 2011. We would give BJP a chance as Suvendu da is their candidate. Don’t know if BJP will keep their promise but we all are sure that Suvendu da always keeps the promise,” said Gaour Hari adding that the chant of ‘Ram’ makes every Hindu proud.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that after losing the Nandigram seat to Suvendu the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will cry foul against the poll strategist Prashant Kishor for not giving ‘better startegies’.