'Didi after Indira Gandhi has proven that women are better fighters than men': Women supporters in Nandigram bat for Mamata Banerjee

Nandigram: Poll bound West Bengal is the centre of attraction for the last several months, especially the high-voltage Nandigram Constituency. Where on one side the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the candidate from Nandigram, on the other side once Mamata’s close aide Suvendu Adhikari is the BJP candidate for the Nandigram seat.

Several times both the heavyweight leaders challenged each other to win the seat. Nandigram that brought Mamata Banerjee to power in 2011 seemed to be divided during the 2021 Assembly poll.

Though a section of people, especially women, are in the favour of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, still a large section of people in Nandigram is in favour of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

Welcoming the TMC supremo in a traditional Bengali style during her roadshow, several women claimed that they support Mamata Banerjee as she is the only women Chief Minister in India.