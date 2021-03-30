West Bengal: Wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee gets back on her feet as campaigning for second phase comes to an end; watch video

For the uninitiated, the battle for Nandigram has turned into one of prestige. Mamata Banerjee chose the Assembly constituency to contest the 2021 polls, while the BJP has fielded Suvendu Adhikari, who has recently defected from the TMC camp.

Meanwhile, campaigning for the second phase of West Bengal Assembly poll has ended, setting the stage for the voting in 30 constituencies spread across four districts on April 1.

The fate of 171 candidates will be decided in the second phase by 75,94,549 voters who will exercise their franchise in 10,620 polling booths spread across the 30 constituencies, the Election Commission sources said.

All the booths where polling will be held in the second phase have been declared as "sensitive" by the EC, sources in told PTI.

It will deploy total 651 companies of Central Armed Police for this phase of election which will be held in Bankura (Part II), Purba Medinipur (Part II), Paschim Medinipur (Part II) and South 24 Parganas (Part I), they said.

A total 199 companies of CAPF will be deployed in Purba Medinipur, 210 companies in Paschim Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura, the sources said.

(With PTI inputs)