West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of distributing money in Nandigram

Nandigram: On the last day of the campaign for the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections that goes for polling on April 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held several roadshows and public meetings in Nandigram.

The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee also alleged that the BJP through central forces is giving money to get votes. “We have complained to the State Election Office several times but to no avail. Fearing defeat, the BJP is resorting to giving out cash to people,” said Mamata.

Terming Suvendu as ‘traitor’, Mamata said that despite giving several posts the ‘traitor’ defected to the saffron camp to mint money.

“Thousands of women gathered to see me. Some of them even cried to see me. I will tell everyone to go out together to vote and will also urge that no one should get intimidated by the central force,” added Mamata at a public rally in Sonachura of Nandigram amidst chants of 'Khela Hobe' (Game is on) by women who had gathered to catch a sight of the 'woman Chief Minister'.

Notably, the ruling Trinamool Congress had written to the Election Commission alleging that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated ‘model code of conduct’ during his visit to Bangladesh.

“Shanatanu Thakur is the MP of BJP and his presence along with the Prime Minister to woo a particular section of people during the polls is a violation of code of conduct. The Election Commission should take proper steps against it,” said TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya released an audio clip where he was heard saying that Nandigram had turned into a ‘crematorium’ during the TMC regime.

“Post Left Front government not a single industry is seen in West Bengal. From farmers to common people all are deprived in the state due to the autocracy of the Trinamool Congress government,” Buddhadeb said. He also urged people to bring back the Left Front government to restore democracy in the state.

Left Front chairman Biman Basu was also seen in Nandigram to campaign for their candidate Minakshi Mukherjee.

Talking to FPJ, the senior politburo member claimed, “Both the BJP and the TMC is ruining the country and the state, and only the Left Front and Congress alliance can bring back the lost glory of West Bengal.”