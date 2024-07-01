'Did You Like It?': Rahul Gandhi Asks Journalists After Fiery Speech As Leader Of Opposition In Parliament (VIDEO)

ANI

Shortly after delivering a fiery speech in Parliament on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked media personnel if they liked his first speech as the Leader of the Opposition.

Watch the video here:

Rahul, while speaking during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament, launched a sharp attack on the ruling BJP, asserting that Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehood.

This quickly prompted PM Modi to stand from his seat and hit out at Rahul saying that "the entire Hindu community is violent is a very serious matter".

Further, Rahul also accused the BJP of systematically attacking the Constitution and the fundamental idea of India, stating that lakhs of people have resisted the ideas proposed by the ruling party.

"I was attacked on the orders of Prime Minister Modi. There were 20-plus cases (against me), (my) house was taken away, 55 hours of interrogation by the ED," Gandhi said.

Despite these challenges, the MP from Rae Bareli expressed pride in the collective effort to protect the Constitution.

"It feels nice that BJP people are now repeating 'Jai samvidhan' after me," he said.

Rahul targeted the BJP-led government over the paper leak issue and said that there is fear among everyone in the nation.

Rahul corners govt over NEET paper leak issue

"NEET students spend years and years preparing for their exams. Their family supports them financially, and emotionally and the truth is that NEET students today do not believe in the exam because they are convinced that the exam is designed for rich people, not meritorious people. I have met several NEET students. Every single one of them tells me that the exam is designed to create a quota for rich people and to create a passage for them into the system and is designed not to help poor students. The students prepare for months and months," said Rahul.

"There is fear among, youth, farmers, women and the disabled. In fact not in the whole country there is fear among their own (BJP) party. This is truth and that's why you guys are not shouting now," he said.

He further demanded a separate one-day discussion on the issue in the Parliament.

"We wanted a one day discussion on NEET. It is an important issue. More than two crore students have been affected. Paper leaks have happened on 70 occasions," he said.

The NEET UG examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities in the country and 14 cities abroad with 23 lakh candidates appearing for the examination.

Rahul targets Lok Sabha Speaker

Further, Rahul said that whatever the Speaker says fundamentally defines Indian Democracy.

"There are two structures: one is him (Rahul Gandhi) as an individual, and one is the Leader of the Opposition. As an individual, I might have likes and dislikes, but as Leader of the Opposition, I have to suppress them, reduce them, and speak with the voice of the opposition. That is the idea of the democratic system. The people have given me responsibility, and that responsibility should overcome my personal likes, dislikes, and aspirations. Now, Speaker sir, why am I saying this, and forgive me for saying this, but when you were being put in that chair, I walked over to help you to the chair. I shook hands with the Prime Minister, with you (Om Birla), and then I walked to your chair. You are the final arbiter of the Lok Sabha. You are the final word here. What you say fundamentally defines Indian democracy. Whether you allow us to speak or not, whether you allow them to speak or not—these things define Indian democracy," said Rahul.

He further told Lok Sabha Speaker that two people were sitting on the chair.

"There is the Speaker of Lok Sabha and there is Mr Om Birla, when Modi ji went and shook your hand and I went to shook your hand, I noticed something, when I shook your hand, you stand straight and shake hand with me and when Modiji shook the hands you bowed down and shook his hands," the Congress leader claimed.

This remark prompted an immediate response from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the chair.

Rahul also expressed his contentment at being in the opposition.

"I am happy and proud to be in the opposition. For us, there is something more than power, it is the truth," he said.

During his speech, Rahul showed a picture of Lord Shiva, which prompted Speaker Om Birla to remind him that rules do not allow displaying placards in the House.

Gandhi reiterated that all religions, including Islam and Sikhism, emphasise courage and the importance of being fearless.