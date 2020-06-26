Did Pakistan use its high commission in New Delhi to recruit J&K youth to join Lashkar-e-Taiba?

The High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi has reportedly issued 399 visas to youth from Jammu & Kashmir since January 2017, a report in Deccan Chronicle has revealed. The report added that of these 399 people, 218 went untraceable and there are suggestions that they may have been recruited by terrorists.

Notably, these reports has promoted the Government of India to ask the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi to reduce the number of its staffers by half.

The information came to light after three of the five Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who were killed by security forces between March 31 and April 1 had travelled to Pakistan in April 2018 on visas issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Notably, New Delhi was put on high alert earlier this week after intelligence reports about the possibility of four to five terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir attempting to enter the national capital with an intention to carry out a terror attack.

Intelligence agencies have alerted police that the terrorists are likely to enter Delhi via road using a bus, car or taxi. Delhi Police has been kept on high alert and an alert has also been issued at all bus stations and railway stations.

All the District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Crime Branch and other units of Delhi have been placed on the alert. The development comes amid the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh, following which the security agencies are on heightened vigil.

Furthermore, a number of terrorists who have come across the border have been killed by security forces in Jammu & Kashmir. Most of these terrorists have been associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.