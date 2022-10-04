Love 0%, Tension 90%, Sad 99%: Diary of Jammu DG's killer shows depressed mind

Diary of top cop's killer in Jammu shows depressed mind: Report | Twitter/@RealAmbal

The personal diary of the man, who allegedly killed a top police officer in Jammu, reveals a depressed mind fixated on death, police said.

NDTV quoted police sources as saying that a note from the man's personal diary reads, "Dear death, come into my life. I'm sorry I am having a bad day, week, month, year, life."

36-year-old Yasir Ahmed was a domestic worker for Hemant Lohia, the director general of prisons in J&K, whom he is accused of having murdered Monday night. A search is currently on and police have so far found no terror links.

The police sources told NDTV that a dairy belonging to him carries Hindi songs, one of which is titled, "Bhula dena mujhe ('Forget me')." While other pages are filled with short sentences and notes such as 'I hate my life', 'Life is just grief...', and one has a chart that starts with a drawing of a phone battery with the label 'My Life 1%'.

It reads, "Love 0%, Tension 90%, Sad 99%, Fake Smile 100%."

The report suggests in another note titled 'Life', the exact date of writing is not mentioned, and reads, "Mai jasi life je raha hoon, mujhe us sa koi problem nahi hai... Problem is baat se hai, aagay hamara kaya hoga ('I have no problem with the life I'm leading; the problem is with what might happen in the future')."

The J&K police have released his photographs and urged the people to share information about him.

The recent murder comes at a time when Union Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the union territory.

57-year-old Hemant Lohia, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1992 batch, got his recent posting just two months ago. He was staying with his family at a friend's house while his official house was being furnished.