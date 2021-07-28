DHSE Kerala Class 12 results to be announced today on official website- keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, or DHSE, will announce the Class 12 results today at 3 pm. The result link will be available on the official website- keralaresults.nic.in by 4 pm.

The result can also be checked on dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and kerala.gov.in and on mobile applications- Saphalam 2021, iExams Kerala. A total of 4,46,471 students appeared for the exams this year.

You can download the results online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website - keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: Key in your registration number and date of birth once the login window appears

Step 4: Click 'Submit’

Step 5: Download the result once it is displayed

Step 6: Take a printout for further reference