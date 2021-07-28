CLAT 2021: Result to be declared today on official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will declare the CLAT 2021 result today, July 28 on its official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT has published the final answer key on its website, which is an adjustment to the provisional answer key issued earlier.

The CLAT 2021 counselling registration process will begin tomorrow, July 29, and will last till July 30, 12 pm.

You can check the result online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CLAT 2021 result' link

Step 3: Key in your credentials and click 'Submit'

Step 4: Download the CLAT result

Step 5: Take a printout for further reference

CLAT 2021 was conducted on July 23, 2021, at 147 centres in 82 cities across the country. The test was held offline by adhering to COVID-19 protocols. Candidates appearing for the test were also advised to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a centralized national level entrance test conducted for admissions in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses at 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) and other private colleges/universities accepting the scores.

The test can be taken after the Higher Secondary or Class 12 examination for admission to integrated under-graduate - BA LL.B and postgraduate - LL.M programs offered by these law schools.