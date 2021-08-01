Dhanbad Judge death: Pathardih Police Station in-charge suspended for negligence

In latest development in the murder case of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand, Officer-in-charge of Pathardih Police Station Umesh Manjhi on Sunday was suspended in the alleged killing of the Additional District Judge during morning walk.
According to a report, SSP Sanjeev Kumar suspended Manjhi for being negligent in discharging his duty and for not taking any action immediately after the auto theft complaint was brought to his notice in the early hours of Friday. Notably, the two accused persons arrested in the case also belong to the area that falls under Pathardih Police Station limits and the auto-rickshaw used for hitting the judge was also recovered from there.
On the other hand, Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Marandi demanded that strict action be taken against the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Dhanbad Sanjeev Kumar for negligence in the case. "I have written a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Action should also be taken against Sanjeev Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police of Dhanbad. He should be suspended," said the BJP leader.
Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government on Saturday recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the case. The Jharkhand government on Thursday had informed the Jharkhand High Court that the investigation of the murder of Uttam Anand will be conducted by a special investigation team led by the additional DG of police(operations), Sanjay Anand Lathkar.
The CCTV footage showing the auto rickshaw intentionally hitting Uttam Anad has raised doubts and concerns. The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the shocking demise of the judge. While making it clear that proceedings before the Jharkhand High Court to monitor the probe into the death of the judicial officer would continue, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said it was taking suo motu cognizance of the matter as incidents of attacks on judicial officers and the legal fraternity are happening across country.
The bench said that after taking into consideration the incidents of attacks against judicial officers, it thought it 'proper' to take suo motu cognizance of the matter as the issue required detailed examination.
The bench, which also comprised Justice Surya Kant, issued notice to all the states and specifically sought the presence of Jharkhand Advocate General when it hears the case next week.