Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren calls in CBI to probe Dhanbad judge's death

PATNA: The UPA government in Jharkhand on Saturday evening recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the mysterious death of an Additional District Judge, Uttam Anand, who died on the spot on the morning of July 28 in Dhanbad after being hit by an auto-rickshaw while he was jogging.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday tweeted that he had recommended a CBI probe in the case.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Justice of Indian (CJI), N Rammana had taken suo-moto cognizance of the incident and spoken to the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High court. The CJI had stated that it had come across many instances of attacks on judicial officers and lawyers, and wanted to address the 'safety and security' of the judicial officers in India.

On Friday, the relatives of the late judge had met CM Soren with a demand to ensure a proper probe in the case and a government job for the wife on compassionate grounds. His family members claimed Judge was eliminated under a well planned conspiracy. His wife has filed an FIR at Dhanbad alleging murder of her husband.

The CJI had also sought a detailed report from Jharkhand Chief Secretary and DGP within a week on the alleged killing of the judge who was hearing many sensitive cases including those related to the wide-spread coal mafia of the state. In November last year, the Soren government had withdrawn general consent extended to the CBI which is needed by the agency to conduct investigations in any state.

An SIT constituted by the Jharkhand Police has arrested two accused in connection with the accident.

Uttam Anand was out on a morning walk on Wednesday when the incident happened at Randhir Verma Chowk near the district court in the Sadar police station area of Dhanbad. According to police, at around 5 am, the auto hit him from behind and fled. The judge was found lying in a pool of blood by an auto-rickshaw driver, who took him to the Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

Lawyers all over Jharkhand on Friday boycotted the courts protesting against murder of the judge.