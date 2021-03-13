DGCA tells airlines to deboard flyers flouting COVID-19 protocols

New Delhi/ Mumbai: In a bid to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols by air travellers, the aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday asked airlines to deboard passengers who do not wear their mask "properly" despite repeated warnings. The watchdog has directed airlines to treat a passenger as "unruly" in case the person violates the protocols.

The latest directives come against the backdrop of rising number of coronavirus cases in certain parts of the country even as domestic air traffic is improving.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has also directed the airport operators to ensure that the passengers wear their mask and maintain social distancing norms at all times during the air travel.

The DGCA said it has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to "COVID-19 protocols", which essentially involve wearing of masks properly -- not below the nose, right from entering the departing airport to exiting from the arriving airport.

Observing that some passengers after entering the airport do not wear their masks properly and maintain social distance while being in the airport, the regulator said that some passengers have been noticed not wearing their masks properly while onboard the aircraft.