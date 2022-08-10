Developments in Bihar blessing in disguise for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai: All you need to know | File pic

Bengaluru: The developments in Bihar have come as a blessing in disguise for Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who, according to sources, was to be replaced as part of the High Command’s overhaul plans in the southern State ahead of Assembly elections early next year.

There have been strong rumours in the State BJP itself over an impending change in top leadership, especially after the recent visit of Amit Shah to the state. The Union Minister had pulled up Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra over the poor law and order situation in the coastal regions where BJP workers fell prey to violence.

With Bihar occupying the time of top BJP leadership, Bommai seems to have got some respite.

It was former BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda who first indicated about a change, and said the high command would take a call on replacing the Chief Minister and other matters in the interest of the party and to win the elections in future.

The Congress fanned the flames by claiming that the BJP is on the back foot following overwhelming response to Congress heavyweight Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday celebrations. "With no face" to go for polls the BJP is attempting to install a "puppet CM" in the seat of power.

It looks like Bommai is "counting hours to leave the chair," the Congress tweeted.

The BJP hit back accusing the Congress of unnecessarily raking up the issue of Karnataka Chief Minister replacement to cover up the rift within.

Senior BJP leader and Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday challenged the Congress to name its Chief Minister candidate for 2023 assembly polls.

Ruling out Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's replacement, he said BJP's top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already said that the election will be under Bommai's leadership and the party will abide by it.

"To cover up their infighting that has come on to the streets, Congress is spreading false information that the Chief Minister will be replaced. Congress has no base in the country, what rights do they have to speak about BJP's leadership and Chief Minister change," Ashoka said.

The Congress has not been able to appoint their party's national president, and are today talking about Chief Minister change in the BJP government, he added.