Despite constant vitriol against JNU, Modi govt gave more money in five years compared to MMS's 10

While the Modi government which never shies away from attacking JNU students, reports have surfaced saying that it gave more funds in five years than what the Manmohan Singh-led government gave in 10 years.

According to a report by squarefeatindia.com, an RTI has revealed that JNU received a subsidy of Rs 1372 crore between 2004-05 to 2013-14. On the other hand, the university received a subsidy of approximately Rs 1515 crore between 2014-15 to 2018-19 during Narendra Modi's tenure.

During, Manmohan Singh-led government JNU received a subsidy of Rs 207 crore during the years 2000-01, while between 2004-05 to 2013-14 the university received Rs 1372 crore. But in the last five years of the Modi government, JNU received a subsidy of Rs 1515 crore.