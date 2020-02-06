Despite constant vitriol against JNU, Modi govt gave more money in five years compared to MMS's 10

While the Modi government which never shies away from attacking JNU students, reports have surfaced saying that it gave more funds in five years than what the Manmohan Singh-led government gave in 10 years.
According to a report by squarefeatindia.com, an RTI has revealed that JNU received a subsidy of Rs 1372 crore between 2004-05 to 2013-14. On the other hand, the university received a subsidy of approximately Rs 1515 crore between 2014-15 to 2018-19 during Narendra Modi's tenure.
During, Manmohan Singh-led government JNU received a subsidy of Rs 207 crore during the years 2000-01, while between 2004-05 to 2013-14 the university received Rs 1372 crore. But in the last five years of the Modi government, JNU received a subsidy of Rs 1515 crore.
Prafful Sarda, an RTI activist based out of Pune, told squarefeatindia.com that, "RTI revert clearly shows that maximum subsidy and asset building at JNU happened during NaMo regime from 2014-15 to 2018-19. Despite huge subsidy and funds, we heard alleged anti-national slogans at JNU which is not acceptable.”
Last month, violence erupted on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University when a mob comprising of masked persons entered the campus with sticks and beat up students and teachers and vandalised property. Many students and teachers received injuries and had to be rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
After the BJP condemned violence on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus and alleged that "forces of anarchy" are determined to use students as "cannon fodder" for their political gains.
"This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education," the party said in a tweet.
But the opposition described the violence as “officially sponsored goondaism”. Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference had said, “It didn’t happen suddenly but was done at the behest of some people. We know who these people are. I am making a direct allegation that the HRD Minister and the Home Minister were involved. This was State-sponsored goondaism.”
