Desist from strong-arm tactics against farmers: Punjab CM

Adopting a tough stand in support of the protesting farmers against the three Farm Laws, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the BJP-led central leadership to direct saffron states' administrations not to indulge in strong-arm tactics against the "angry" agricultural community.

"It's a sad irony that on Constitution Day2020 the constitutional right of farmers is being oppressed in this manner. Let them pass (Haryana Chief Minister) Manohar Lal Khattar, don't push them to the brink. Let them take their voice to Delhi peacefully," a tweet quoting the Chief Minister said.

In another tweet supporting the cause of the farmers, he said the hands that feed the nation deserve to be held, not pushed aside.

Congress leader Amarinder Singh said for nearly two months the farmers have been protesting peacefully in Punjab without any problem.

"Why is Haryana government provoking them by resorting to force? Don't the farmers have the right to pass peacefully through a public highway?" he asked.

The series of tweet from Chief Minister's Media Adviser Raveen Thukral's handle came when tens of thousands of farmers, despite braving tear-gas shells and water cannons from Haryana Police, managed to broke police barricades ahead of the Punjab-Haryana border in Shambhu near Ambala with several of them, both protesters and the policemen were injured.

The farmers broke barricades threw them down the bridge.

According to the All India Kisan Sabha, there are over 50,000 farmers at the spot.

Bracing overnight rains and chilly winds, thousands of protesting farmers assembled at various places along the Haryana borders in Punjab amid mounting tension.

They have been stopped by the Haryana Police while heading towards the national capital for their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the three Central farm laws.

A huge contingent of police comprising the Rapid Action Force has been deployed to deal with any untoward situation. They tried to evict farmers gathered since Wednesday evening.