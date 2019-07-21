Designed for women, Nirbheek revolver has sold 2,500 pieces

New Delhi: After Delhi’s gruesome Nirbhaya gang rape that shook the country seven years ago, the Ordnance Factory in Kanpur came out with a light-weight revolver, especially designed for women. Named Nirbheek, to deter recurrence of such a case, the revolver has so far sold around 2,500 pieces mainly in Delhi, UP and Haryana.

“Nirbheek was launched as a robust and handy self-defence weapon, which could easily be carried by women in their purses,” said a representative of Ordnance Factory Board, while showcasing the revolver at the International Police Expo here.

“And the revolver has seen good results. Within the first five years of its launch, it has witnessed sales of over 2,500 units. The current batch in the factory is under 2700 series,” said a representative.

Weighing 500gm against a regular revolver (700 gm), the officials credit light weight and low maintenance of the revolver for its success. The sales number are incredible despite the gun being costly.

Against a normal revolver that costs Rs1 lakh, Nirbheek was launched with Rs1.20 lakh price tag that went up to Rs1.40 lakh after inclusion of GST. Nirbheek can easily aim a target at 10m, but Ordnance Factory claims it comes with an effective range of 15 m and a 0.32 bore calibre.

By Rohan Agarwal